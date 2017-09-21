Assisted suicide bill consideration drawing controversy among lawmakers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Six states allow medical assistance in dying, but Massachusetts is not one of them.

The Massachusetts legislature is considering similar legislation this session. Bills that would allow terminally ill adults to end their lives with medical assistance are still in the early stages of the process, but already the proposals are sparking debate.

Lawmakers are gearing up for a public hearing next week on a bill that would allow terminally ill patients to request, obtain and self-ingest life-ending prescription medication.

In a statement to 22News, supporters said the proposal would give terminally ill adults the option to “die peacefully in their sleep if their suffering becomes unbearable.”

But the bill is drawing controversy. Somerville State Representative Denise Provost held a briefing on the bill at the State House Thursday, to ensure lawmakers heard the concerns of people with disabilities.

“I think that there have to be better solutions than death for people who are in tough situations,” State Rep. Denise Provost, (D) Somerville told 22News.

A group of disabled residents are speaking out against the proposal with concerns it could actually take away choice in instances such as potential misdiagnosis of terminal illness.

“Under these bills, innocent people lose their lives inevitably because of misdiagnoses, abuse, financial distress,” said John Kelly, Director of Second Thoughts Massachusetts.

Those against the bill said these situations instead call for intervention, including suicide prevention and home support.

Members of the public can have their voices heard on the bill at the State House at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26.