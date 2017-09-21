Adopt a cat for $5 at Dakin Humane Society on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can take a new friend home on Friday at the Dakin Humane Society’s $5 Feline Adoption Day.
More than a dozen cats will be up for adoption at the event as part of Petfinder’s “Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Week.”
The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield will be opened on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the evening.
The Leverett location will be opened from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visit the Dakin Humane Society’s website for more information about the adoptable cats.
