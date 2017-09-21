SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can take a new friend home on Friday at the Dakin Humane Society’s $5 Feline Adoption Day.

More than a dozen cats will be up for adoption at the event as part of Petfinder’s “Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Week.”

The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield will be opened on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the evening.

The Leverett location will be opened from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit the Dakin Humane Society’s website for more information about the adoptable cats.

Adopt a cat for $5 at Dakin Humane Society on Friday View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Brienne of Tarth - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 8 years, 1 months Alexandria - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year Bart - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 6 years, 1 months Blackie - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Cleo - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 9 years, 1 months Bubba - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 5 years Boo - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 2 years Clipy - Domestic Medium Hair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 12 years Elvira - Manx Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 6 years Francesca - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 10 years, 9 months Franks aka "Frannie" - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 9 years, 4 months Geo - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 4 years, 1 months Jasper Johns - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year Jingles - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 10 years Kitty - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years LaLa - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 5 years Lester - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 2 years Loki - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Lucky Duck - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Lyra - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 10 years Marshmallow - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 2 years Meeka - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 8 years Miss Kitty - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 8 years Nala - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 2 years Nene - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 8 years Opal - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years, 7 months Opie - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 3 years, 3 months Pearl - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year, 5 months Pebbles - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years Pywacket - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Reese - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 3 years Rose - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 7 years Rosie -Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year, 1 months Shasta - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years, 3 months Sheeska - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 9 years, 10 months Simba - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 1 year Tiana - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Leverett: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 1 year Tigger - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 8 years Tigger - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Male Age: 2 years, 11 months Trouble - Domestic Longhair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 5 years Violet - Domestic Shorthair Mix Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society Gender: Female Age: 4 years, 3 months