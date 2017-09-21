2 women charged in fraud case involving local women’s shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women from Springfield are facing criminal charges, after they allegedly used other people’s identities to steal state benefits that are supposed to go to homeless families. One of the suspects is also accused of stealing from the women’s shelter where she worked.

Lynn Minella, 50, and Jody Farber-Winters, 47, were indicted Wednesday on charges that they carried out multiple larceny schemes that netted more than $14,000, according to the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

According to the AG’s office, Minella worked as an advocate at a Springfield-area women’s shelter. Prosecutors allege that between 2013 and 2015, she stole more than $4,000 in donated gift cards, in order to buy furniture for herself and members of her family.

Minella and Farber-Winters are both accused of applying for RAFT (residential aid for families in transition) benefits, using the identities of shelter participants. Through this scheme, the AG’s office says that the two pocketed more than $3,000 in funds that were supposed to go to homeless families, or families that are at risk of becoming homeless. Further, the two are alleged to have created a phony property management company and forging court documents in order to carry out the theft.

Minella faces further accusations that she defrauded MassHealth out of $7,000 in benefits, by not informing the program about changes in her status, including the fact that she was eligible for health care through her employer.

Minella is charged with two counts of larceny over $250, two counts of forgery, and one count each of conspiracy to commit larceny and failure to disclose any material fact affecting eligibility or level of benefits.

Farber-Winters is charged with two counts of larceny over $250 and two counts of forgery.

Both women will be arraigned at a later date at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.