2 women arrested in connection to Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women from Connecticut have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood late last month.

Springfield police department spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that Melissa Mimitz, 37, of Newington and Lily Bodenlos, 29, of Naugatuck were arrested in Connecticut on several charges related to the August 31 incident on Brentwood Street.

The arrests were conducted under the direction of Springfield Police Detective Sgt. Daniel Reigner and Detective Joseph Brodeau.

Walsh says that both women will now face seven felony counts: home invasion with a firearm, armed and masked robbery, kidnapping with a firearm, and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Walsh said that police do not believe that this was a random crime.