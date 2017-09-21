$1Million Project to provide Springfield Public School students with free smart devices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools and Mayor Domenic Sarno announced on Friday a project that will provide students with free device and wireless service.

In a news release sent to 22News from Springfield Public Schools, about 700 high school students will be able to complete their schoolwork from home as part of the $1Million Project.

“I’m very appreciative of Sprint’s good corporate citizenship, outreach and donation,” Mayor Sarno stated in the news release. “This fits right in with Superintendent Warwick’s continued vision and initiatives to supply our students with technology enhancements that will allow them to succeed in college and career workforce development aspects.”

The 2017-2018 school year marks the first year of the project with more than 180,000 students in 1,300 schools across 30 states.

For the next five years, thousands of high school students will get internet access at home. The goal of the $1Million Project is to connect one million students level the playing field and help eliminate the “Homework Gap.”

“We are very grateful to Sprint for their generosity,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick stated in the news release. “Your contribution to Springfield Public Schools is very meaningful and one that is going to go a long way in helping students have the ability to extend their learning experiences beyond the classroom and the school day.”

The $1Million Project will distribute devices and provide service to eligible students at the following Springfield Public Schools high schools:

Gateway to College at HCC

Gateway to College at STCC

High School of Commerce

John Duggan Academy

Liberty Preparatory Academy

Springfield High School

Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy

Springfield Central High School

Springfield Conservatory of the Arts

Springfield High School of Science and Technology

Springfield Public Day High School

The Springfield Renaissance School

Students who participate in the $1Million Project will receive either a free smartphone, tablet, or hotspot device and 3GB of high-speed LTE date per month for four years while they are still in high school.

Click here for more information about the $1Million Project >>>>