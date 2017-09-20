Western Mass. residents unable to communicate with family in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO (WWLP) – Hurricane Maria has knocked out power to 100% of Puerto Rico, according to the governor’s office.

The hurricane has weakened to a still-dangerous category 2 storm.

Western Massachusetts residents said the loss of power has left them unable communicate with family members in Puerto Rico.

Holyoke resident Pepe Pedraza told 22News that the center of the storm passed through his hometown of Cidra, and he hasn’t been able to contact his family on the island since Tuesday.

He said, “I’m worried not contacting them, because I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what’s going on. I know the eye was there, but I don’t know what happened, are they okay? I mean it’s hard.”

Puerto Rico’s governor has imposed a nightly curfew from 6:00pm to 6:00am.

Maria is being blamed for the deaths of seven people on the island nation of Dominica.