Springfield police looking for missing 19 year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police need the public’s help to find a young man who has been missing since the weekend.

Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that 19 year-old Jose Diaz was last seen by family members in Springfield on Saturday. He was driving his mother’s vehicle, which has since been found. He may have been in the Grafton area, which is near Worcester.

Walsh says that Diaz may be in need of medical attention.

Diaz is a light-skinned Hispanic man with brown eyes, between 5’5” and 5’6” tall, and weighing about 170 to 185 pounds. If you have any information on where he might be, call Springfield Police Detective Selenia Cruz at (413) 787-6302.