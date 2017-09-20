Rescuers still searching for survivors of Mexico earthquake

MEXICO (WWLP) – At least 225 people were killed in Tuesday’s massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico.

Wednesday night, rescuers are still digging through the rubble of collapsed buildings in a search for survivors.

Workers were looking for dozens of victims feared buried in a school that came down outside of Mexico City. 21 children and four adults were killed when the building collapsed. Several children are still missing.

Doctor Paola Vidal told 22News, “I’m right here at the school that fell down with about 400 kids. We’ve taken out a lot (of kids). There’s about 20 kids that we still don’t know how they are, if they’re even alive.”

The school is one of hundreds of buildings destroyed by the country’s deadliest earthquake in a generation.