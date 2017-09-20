Racist message written on student’s door at Westfield State

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University’s president says the college is investigating an incident in which racial slurs were written on the door of a student’s doom room.

Images sent to 22News through our Report It feature show the “n-word” written in marker on a name card on a student’s door. A Tweet sent by a student to President Ramon Torrecilha claimed that this type of thing had been going on for three days in a row.

In response, Torrecilha spoke directly with students living at New Hall, where the incident took place, and also released a statement to the entire campus community Tuesday night.

“I am strongly disturbed by the motivation to engage in such a hurtful act against another individual,” the president wrote in his statement.

“We are currently investigating this unacceptable behavior. This will not be tolerated and is in strong contrast with the values and mission of Westfield State University.”

22News reporter Matt Caron is looking into this incident, and will have reaction from campus tonight on 22News at 5:30.