Quake worries local Mexican-American community

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Mexican-Americans in western Massachusetts have been fearing the worst, as they struggle to get in touch with loved ones in and around Mexico City.

Jacqueline Torres, an employee at El Forastero restaurant in Feeding Hills, told 22News that she actually found out about the earthquake through social media.

“We were actually freaking out when we saw something posted on Facebook, and well, it’s not on the news yet. We panicked immediately and we called our family. We have two aunts, I have a cousin in Mexico City,” Torres said.

Torres told 22News that she was very relieved to hear relatives were alright. The search for others, however, continues in Mexico City, as rescuers dig through homes, buildings, and schools for survivors.