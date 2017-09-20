Northampton awarded grant to improve bikeways

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is receiving a $50,000 state grant to improve its rail trail. The grant helps assist communities with building and maintaining trails, like bike ways and hiking trails.

Last year, the city improved about half-a-mile of the rail trail in Leeds.

The money will cover the cost of construction and maintenance, allowing the city to make additional improvements.

Bikers and walkers can expect to see a difference.

“You gotta keep them going on,” Nelson Figueirido told 22News. “That way more people can come visit them, access them, use them and keep people busy outside.”

Northampton will have to put up at least 20 percent of the grant. That amount can be paid in funding or in-kind services.

The city plans to work off their amount with staff assistance and volunteer work, and continue to look for additional funding to complete the entire project.