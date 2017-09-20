PARK CITY, Utah (Nexstar) – It all started on the snow for 3 time Olympian Shannon Bahrke after retiring from sports she needed something to do. She found not only one but two new business ventures.

“I had accomplished all of my dreams, short of gold, but silver and a bronze when you hold them together and squint it almost looks gold.” Shannon Bahrke

From silver in Salt Lake City in 2002, to bronze in Vancouver in 2010, mogul skier Shannon Bahrke has had quite the career.

“I really came away from sport achieving everything I wanted to.” Shannon Bahrke

Now that she’s retired from the slopes, Shannon has been busy. She started and sold a coffee business and recently began a new venture.

“It’s inspiration and empowerment through movement.” Shannon Bahrke

She’s CIO – or Chief Inspiration Olympia of Team Empower Hour.

“I love getting people our of their comfort zone and teaching them a little bit in a moving way, how to do communication and how to be mentally tough.” Shannon Bahrke

As you would expect from an Olympian it’s an intense yet fun hour of inspiration and a little bit of physical activity.

From Youtube “We are putting a new twist on teambuilding by infusing it with our most powerful ingredient – the Olympic Spirit.” Shannon Bahrke

Team Empower Hour is partnering with several Olympians and speakers to do something a little but different.

“Allow our Olympians to empower your team to greater success and prove that team work really does make the dream work.” Shannon Bahrke

From the bumps and humps of moguls to the twists and turns of the business world, this Olympian has found new heights in her quest for golf outside the games.

“It’s a really big passion project.” Shannon Bahrke

