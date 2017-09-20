Members of local nonprofits honored for their work in Hampshire County

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Council of Social Agencies of Hampshire County held their 30th annual breakfast Wednesday, to honor members of various nonprofit organizations in western Massachusetts.

Renee Moss, the Interim Director of the United Way of Hampshire County, was honored for her work to improve the lives of young people in the area.

Moss is just one of dozens of people who work for organizations that address the issues that affect community. Many of those organizations are part of the Council of Social Agencies of Hampshire County, a membership organization that coordinates resources and funding to address the needs of western Massachusetts.

COSA members meet monthly to find the best ways to combat issues, which range from education to the opioid epidemic.

District Attorney David Sullivan told 22News, the opioid crisis continues to be one of the biggest issues in the area. “It’s still very difficult with the introduction of Fentanyl into the heroin supply, it’s really created a very serious situation, and the chance of overdose has gone up, but many people have gotten together, we have more beds now, and we have many providers who are giving outpatient services,” he said.

Fighting back against the opioid crisis takes a lot of work, and a lot of funding.

Congressman Jim McGovern told 22News many of the organizations that work with COSA, also work with local, state, and federal lawmakers to advocate on behalf of western Massachusetts. “There’s a lot of good ideas going on here in the Pioneer Valley, but what they need is resources from the federal government, so our local organizations and various coalitions can have the resources to effectively combat the opioid crisis,” he said.