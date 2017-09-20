Mayoral candidates address Holyoke community at debate

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The four mayoral candidates in Holyoke held a forum Wednesday night, less than two months before the election.

One hundred people were able to attend the debate between current Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, Paul Bowes, Jay Ferreira, and Michael Siciliano.

Holyoke residents, as well as the four person panel, asked the candidates questions about their concerns in their community.

“Forums are very important because it allows you to determine whether or not the candidates actually have the experience and the knowledge to run the city of Holyoke, and that’s one of our biggest concerns,” said Mimi Wielgosz.

There will be a preliminary election on Tuesday, during which voters will narrow the field from four to two.

Those two candidates will face off in November.

We’ll bring you the election night results live on 22News.