Man wounded in Wednesday morning shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to Baystate Medical Center following a shooting in Springfield late Wednesday morning.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that the city’s Shotspotter activation system went off shortly before 11:00 A.M., indicating gunfire in the area of Grant Street and Armory Street.

When police got to the area, they found two men sitting behind a building, one of whom had been shot in the leg.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital, and Walsh said that he is expected to survive.

Walsh said that neither the victim nor the man he was with, who is his brother, are cooperating with police in their investigation.