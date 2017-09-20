Man died after apparent fall from retaining wall in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A 20 year-old man died over the weekend in Amherst, after suffering a head injury when he apparently fell from a 10-foot retaining wall.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, says that the incident was reported at around 2:30 Saturday morning on Fearing Street. Carey says that when police and firefighters got there, they found the young man unresponsive, and suffering from “obvious injuries to the head.” He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he died.

Carey says witnesses told investigators the man had attended a party on North Pleasant Street earlier in the evening. They said the man had ran off into the backyard of a home on Fearing Street. Investigators believe he then fell from a 10 foot retaining wall into a shallow brook, where he hit his head, Carey says.

The man’s identity is not being revealed at this time, though Carey says he was a Wayland resident. He was not a student at the University of Massachusetts, but had been visiting friends in the area.

Amherst police and Massachusetts state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are still looking into what happened in the hours leading up to the young man’s death.

Carey said that the man does not appear to have been the victim of a crime, but the chief medical examiner’s office has yet to determine an official cause of death. Investigators are also awaiting toxicology results.