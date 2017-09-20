Man charged with grabbing 3 teen girls ruled incompetent

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with grabbing three teenage girls walking to school in Worcester has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a judge Tuesday ruled that 24-year-old Fredy Cruz was incompetent and sent him to a mental health facility for a 40-day observation.

Cruz is charged with two counts of kidnapping a child, two counts of assault and battery, and one count of enticing a child under 16.

Police say he tried to abduct two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl on the same day in April 2016. All three girls fought off their attacker.

Cruz was arrested the following day carrying a backpack containing pliers, rope, duct tape, a pocket knife and a drill.

His lawyer says he denies the charges.

