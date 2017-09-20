Longmeadow police issuing warning after home break-in

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police say that expensive pieces of jewelry were among the items stolen during a home break-in Tuesday.

Longmeadow police posted on their official Facebook page that the burglary took place at a home on West Road some time during the day. The break-in was reported to them at around 6:40 P.M.

When officers got there, they found that the house’s rear sliding door had been pried open. The thief or thieves rifled through the house and took many valuables, including jewelry.

Police are now asking residents to provide extra security for their sliding doors, such as a stopper to prevent the door from being forced open.

If you have any information on this break-in, you are asked to call Longmeadow Police at (413) 567-3311.