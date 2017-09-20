Lisa Ziegert’s mother reached out to family of Molly Bish

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of killing Lisa Ziegert back in 1992 now sits in jail. Gary Schara was arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder, kidnapping, and aggravated rape. He showed no emotion during his arraignment in Westfield District Court.

But for the family of Lisa Ziegert, it was emotional. It was the first time that Dee and George Ziegert saw in person the man charged with taking their daughter’s life 25 years ago.

Dee Ziegert told 22News that she has formed a special bond with the family of Molly Bish, the Warren teen kidnapped and back in 2000. Ziegert told 22News that she contacted the Bish family to let them know that they should never give up hope in finding their daughter’s killer.

“I wanted them to know, because after 25 ½ years, if we can get justice for Lisa, they can still hope for- and I know they do- for justice for Molly,” Ziegert said.

Lisa Ziegert was abducted from an Agawam card shop in April of 1992. Her body was found four days later in a wooded area about four miles away.

Molly Bish was killed in June of 2000. She was kidnapped from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren. Her remains were found in the woods of Palmer three years later.

Gary Schara will be in court on November 21 for a pre-trial hearing.