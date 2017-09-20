Greenfield mayor fires CEO of public Wi-Fi company

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s mayor has fired the man who led GCET, the town’s public Wi-Fi company.

GCET is the company behind Greenfield’s public Wi-Fi, which enables town-wide, subscriber-based Wi-Fi through antennas mounted on light poles.

Greenfield Mayor William Martin made the decision on Tuesday to terminate the contract of GCET’s General Manager, Daniel Kelley.

Martin told 22News they want to refocus GCET’s resources and speed up the process to increase the number of Wi-Fi network subscribers.

Greenfield’s Town Council will hear testimony Wednesday night on alleged conflicts between GCET and the town.

Town councilors said GCET was withholding financial information.

“There has been very limited, and perhaps no, communication with the State Department of Telecommunications,” Councilor Isaac Mass told 22News. “That’s very important for protection of tax payers and consumers.”

Dan Kelley told 22News that GCET gave their financial information to town councilors, but they didn’t want the information made public to prevent competitors like Verizon and Comcast from seeing it.

Kelley said that, as the general manager, he had the right to withhold confidential information.