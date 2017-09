SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas crews are working to make repairs, following a gas leak in Springfield’s Old Hill neighborhood at around midday Wednesday.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told 22News that a contractor hit a gas line in the road near 140 Alden Street.

Leger said that the gas is freely venting into the air, so there is not a big threat to anyone nearby.

Columbia Gas crews are on site, and working to make repairs.