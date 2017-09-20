Gary Schara Arrest Warrant

(WWLP) – The man accused of killing Lisa Ziegert was arrested in Connecticut last weekend, and formally charged with her 1992 murder Tuesday in Westfield District Court.

22News obtained a copy of the arrest warrant for Gary E. Schara from Rockville Superior Court in Connecticut.

The document reveals details of Ziegert’s murder, that she had been stabbed multiple times. It also said that a known associate voluntarily came forward with a suicide note written by Schara, documenting his involvement in Ziegert’s death.

Schara of West Springfield was arrested Saturday at a medical facility in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. The warrant authorized Schara’s extradition to Agawam.

He was charged in Massachusetts with murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping of Ziegert.

Schara was arraigned, and is being held without bail awaiting trial for the abduction, rape and murder of Lisa Ziegert in 1992.