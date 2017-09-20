Former local Red Cross director hopes to get novel published by Amazon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rick Lee has been busy since retiring as executive director of the western Massachusetts Red Cross three years ago.

Since then, he’s completed his first novel High Ground, which he started writing some 30 years ago in his spare time.

High Ground is in competition with 20 other books for publication by Amazon. The books will compete on Amazon’s Kindle Scout website for reader’s approval.

“My book is about hate and forgiveness,” Lee told 22News. “About the struggle between attainment of wealth and the preservation of humanity.”

For the next 30 days, readers will judge the competing books on Kindle Scout. Rick Lee is hopeful that Amazon will select High Ground as the book they’ll publish.