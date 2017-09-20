Dr. Phil – “A teen girl’s obsession with her ex-boyfriend”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – A teen girl so obsessed with her on-again, off-again boyfriend that he claims she has become a stalker, forcing him to get a restraining order… for three years!

Cristie says her 19-year-old daughter Corryn started dating 17-year-old Jack almost two years ago and every time they break up, Corryn becomes a “crazy ex-girlfriend.”

Jack claims Corryn calls him hundreds of times a day, breaks into his house and hides behind the bushes to watch his every move, each time violating the restraining order.

But Corryn says Jack plays games with her and lures her to him every time.

Cristie and Jack’s mom, Brytt, say they’ve had it and want their teens’ relationship to end today — but what does Corryn have to say about that? Can she stop obsessing over Jack, and will she keep a promise she made to Dr. Phil?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Cristie says her 19-year-old daughter stopped going to school once she met Jack. #DrPhil https://t.co/UVTSgjmetd — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) September 20, 2017

Jack claims his on-again, off-again girlfriend Corryn has become a stalker, but Corryn says Jack plays games with her. #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/9mXVIAMUP9 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) September 20, 2017