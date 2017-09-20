Citizen’s Bank donates nearly half a million dollars to local food bank

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of western Massachusetts has received a grant to help their fight against hunger.

Citizens Bank donated nearly half a million dollars to food banks across the state. The Food Bank of western Massachusetts in Hatfield received a portion of that grant.

The food bank said the grant will be used to deliver emergency food throughout western Massachusetts.

“We’re very grateful to Citizens Bank for making an investment in the food bank and our mission to feed our neighbors and need the community without hunger,” Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank of western Massachusetts told 22News.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis will be emceeing at Sunday’s “Will Bike for Food” event, which supports the Food bank of western Massachusetts.