Busiest hurricane season ever? Not yet

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a busy season for tropical storms and hurricanes, but has it been the busiest ever? The answer is no, at least not yet.

We are nowhere near done with the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, but here is what has happened so far: we have had 13 named storms (including both tropical storms and hurricanes.) In an average Atlantic hurricane season, we get 10 named storms for the whole year.

Seven of the named storms this year have been hurricanes, of which, three have been major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In 2005, however, we ran out of named storms, and had to begin using the Greek alphabet for names, because we had 27 named storms. That was the highest ever recorded in the Atlantic. That year, we had seven landfalling U.S. storms, including Hurricane Katrina.

As busy as this season has been, it does not yet compare to how busy 2005 was.