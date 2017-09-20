Attorneys general across country fight back against opioid epidemic

Boston (WWLP)- States across the country are fighting the opioid epidemic by going after the manufacturers and distributors.

Attorney General Healey says investigating the role manufacturers and distributors played in creating or prolonging the epidemic will go after the roots of the issue.

The coalition is asking for information from five companies that make the drugs and three companies that distribute them.

The attorneys general will use that information to see whether manufacturers used deceptive marketing by misrepresenting the dangers of prescription pain killers.

This is an expansion on an investigation that was announced in June, which only focused on the drug-maker Purdue Pharma.

Opioid related deaths have skyrocketed nationwide.

Overdoses have quadrupled since 1999.

Opioids kill an average of more than five people every day in Massachusetts.

The Attorney General’s office will also continue to investigate other factors of the opioid epidemic like criminal drug trafficking and substance abuse treatment.