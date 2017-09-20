Agency for disabled reaching out during Connecticut Day at Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is Connecticut Day at the Big E; normally one of the busiest days of the fair’s three-week run!

Thousands came to admire all that Connecticut is known for during a visit to the Connecticut Building and its tent annex, right along the Avenue of States.

The Connecticut Department of Developmental Services had a booth for the day. The agency reached out to the large crowd on behalf of its Community Companion program, helping men and women who have developmental problems.

“What we do, we ask people to open their hearts, open their home, and allow one of our individuals to come live with them,” Bonnie Lucey of East Hartford said.

Lucey was indeed having success engaging visitors to consider opening their home to one of the department’s clients.