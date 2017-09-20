3 Springfield men arrested after home invasion in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in East Windsor, Connecticut have arrested three suspects in connection with a home invasion on Kreyssig Road Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Kreyssig Road after a homeowner reported that his home had been broken into. According to the homeowner, the suspects rang the doorbell and knocked on the door. After no one answered, they broke into the home and began roaming around.

Upon their arrival, police noticed a car leaving the scene matching the description provided to them during the 911 call. Police were able to stop the vehicle and arrest all three suspects. There were no injuries reported.

The suspects were identified as Luis Velazquez, 37, of Springfield; Wilson Zayas, 37, of Springfield; and Jose Torres, 31, of Springfield.

All three suspects have been charged with home invasion, burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, along with various other charges. They are being held on $750,000 bond and will be arranged today at Enfield Superior court.

Copyright 2017 WTNH