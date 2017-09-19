Yankee Candle looks to fill seasonal jobs

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Candle hosted one of its last job fairs of the season in Deerfield on Tuesday.

The fair was held in their flagship store and started at 10 a.m. and ran until 6 p.m. It’s a final push to fill seasonal roles before the busy season begins.

“It’s really important to hire right now because we’re trying to get everybody in for our busy season,” H.R. Coordinator Katelyn Heath explained. “With the holidays coming up, we are very busy trying to gear up.”

Yankee Candle is looking to fill part time and full time positions.

Some available seasonal positions include sales clerks, call center representatives, gift assemblers and retail re-stockers.