Who is murder suspect Gary Schara?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are learning new information about Gary Schara, the man accused of killing Agawam teacher Lisa Ziegert back in 1992.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News that investigators do not believe Schara and Ziegert had known each other.

Schara, who is now 48 years old, lived in Longmeadow at the time Ziegert was killed, and was a West Springfield resident at the time of his arrest. He was working in the region, but Gulluni did not say just where.

As for his personal life, Schara is divorced, with one child, who is now an adult. His mother is alive, but his father has passed away. Gulluni said that Schara was adopted.

22News asked the DA why he thinks Schara never left the area, but he said that he had no idea.

“I believe there were times in the last 25 years where he was in other parts of the country, but in the preceding years to today, he has been in the region, in West Springfield,” Gulluni said.

Ziegert was abducted and killed in April of 1992. She was taken while working her second job at a card and gift shop in Agawam. Her body was found four days after her kidnapping in the woods off Suffield Street.