Westfield Police looking for suspect wanted on 2 warrants

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a man who they say has two warrants out for his arrest.

Westfield police said the warrants out for Joseph Gingras, also known as “Occulis Rift”, “British Joe”, and “Chemical Kid,” are for previous cases.

Police said Gingras likes shopping at Stop and Shop.

Gingras has a faint tattoo on his neck and might be wearing his hair in a “man bun.”

You are asked to call Westfield police at (413) 572-6400, if you recognize him or have any information on his whereabouts.