Voter turnout lower than expected in Springfield preliminary elections

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voter turnout was light for Tuesday’s preliminary elections in Springfield.

Springfield’s Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola predicted a voter turnout of 10 percent or less.

Only 5.39 percent of Springfield’s registered voters decided the results of the preliminary races.

Voting was sparse at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School, just one of 64 different polling locations in Springfield’s preliminary election.

While not so many people came out for Tuesday’s preliminary, Springfield voters told 22News it’s still important to vote and show support for local government.

“While city council and school committee and stuff may not be flashy, but it’s the people that represent you,” said Walter Kroll of Springfield. “It’s the things that we have more control over than any other race, because we have access to these people.”

Two-hundred-and-eighty-two total Springfield voters represented the A and B precincts of Ward 4.

The general election for all western Massachusetts communities, and state-wide is Tuesday, November 7.