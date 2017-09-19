State firefighter trainees celebrate graduation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday for the fifth class to complete the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy training program.

Twenty-one graduates from ten fire departments throughout Massachusetts received certificates from the Department of Fire Services’ Springfield Campus. The ten week program included classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training, and live firefighting practice.

Benjamin Romano, a career firefighter in Charlton, told 22News, “Firefighting is something that I’ve always wanted to do, since I was a young boy. So this is a realization of a dream. It’s a great honor to carry on such a strong tradition in my community, and be able to give back to those who have helped guide me along the way.”

In order to graduate, students must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operations and fire attack.

This program is also offered to students tuition-free.