Springfield TD Bank branch robbed, police looking for suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are on the lookout for a suspect in an armed robbery at a downtown bank.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that the suspect held up the TD Bank at 1441 Main Street at around 10:30 A.M. The suspect implied that he had a weapon.

Walsh said that the same person is a suspect “through description” in three convenience store robberies: two in Springfield and one in West Springfield.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355 or you can anonymously “text-a-tip” by texting the word “SOLVE” and your message to CRIMES (274637).