Senator Lesser holds 2nd town hall meeting in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser held his second of three town hall meetings Tuesday night.

Dozens gathered at the Ludlow Boys and Girls club to speak with the senator about issues in their community.

Senator Lesser told 22News it’s also a chance to tell residents what’s going on at the state house.

“Well it’s always a little bit of a give and take, I do like to try and update people about what we’re working on what we’re doing around education, what we’re going around education,” Senator Lesser told 22News. “What we’re doing with the high speed rail which is something I’ve been working on quite a bit but the main thing I’m doing tonight is listening.”

Senator Lesser’s last town hall forum will be next Monday September 25, in Springfield at the Greenleaf Community Center.

Lesser plans to hold more town halls in the future.