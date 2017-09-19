Preliminary elections Tuesday in Springfield, Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The polls are open in Springfield and Chicopee Tuesday, as voters narrow down the number of candidates running for some city offices.

In Springfield, voters in all precincts will be narrowing the field of candidates running for city council at-large to 10, currently there are 13 running. Voters citywide will also be reducing the number of candidates for school committee at-large from eight down to four.

There are also preliminaries for city council seats in Wards 2, 3, and 4, in order to reach a final of two candidates for the November 7 election. The number of candidates will also be reduced to two for school committee in District 2, which includes all of Wards 4 and 5.

In Chicopee, there is only one preliminary election, and that is to reduce a three-candidate field down to two for school committee in Ward 1. Voting for both precincts is taking place at the Bellamy Middle School.

Polls in both cities opened at 7:00 A.M., with polls closing in Chicopee at 7:00 P.M. and at 8:00 P.M. in Springfield. Stay with 22News and WWLP.com Tuesday night for the results.