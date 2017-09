ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a man who they say was last seen 24 hours ago.

Orange police said 25-year-old Erik Stevens was reported missing and was last seen at his home in the Tully section of Orange.

Stevens is said to have left driving a 1999 green Subaru Forester with Massachusetts plate number 7JN681.

You are asked to call Orange police at (978) 544-2129, if you have seen Stevens, his car or have any information on his whereabouts.