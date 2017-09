CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Conditions are beginning to worsen along parts of the eastern seaboard as Hurricane Jose drifts north.

Although Hurricane Jose is expected to remain well off the east coast, disruptive impacts could be felt in some New England areas.

Residents in Plymouth spent the morning boarding up homes.

The coast guard in New London, Connecticut prepared emergency response boats.

Rain and winds are battering the shore along the New Jersey coast.