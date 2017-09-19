Trooper fired for arrest: ‘My safety was in jeopardy’

(KXAN) Newly released audio recordings show former Texas Department of Safety Trooper Brian Encinia claims he feared for his own personal safety after pulling over Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old black woman, in Waller County on July 21, 2015.

Bland was found dead in her jail cell shortly after the controversial traffic stop.

“My safety was in jeopardy at more than one time,” said Encinia, during an interview with the agency’s Office of Inspector General, after being asked if he was scared during the traffic stop that escalated into a physical altercation as he arrested Bland.

Audio recordings from two separate interviews the DPS Inspector General conducted with Encinia were recently released to NBC affiliate KXAN.

The first interview was conducted three months after Bland’s death in 2015. The second interview was done on February 22, 2016, after he was indicted by a Waller County grand jury on a perjury charge. In June 2017, Encinia agreed to a plea deal that dropped his charge; in exchange, he had to agree not to appeal his firing, surrender his police license and never reapply.

Encinia has never been questioned in a criminal or civil court or spoken publicly to explain his actions that day. DPS fired him in 2016.

