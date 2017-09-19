Massachusetts AG Healey sues credit reporting firm Equifax

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has filed a lawsuit against the credit reporting company Equifax after the company announced 143 million Americans had their information exposed— including Social Security numbers, birthdates and address histories.

Healey, a Democrat, says the complaint filed Tuesday is the nation’s first enforcement action over the company’s failure to protect the sensitive and personal information of nearly three million Massachusetts residents.

The complaint alleges Equifax didn’t maintain the appropriate safeguards to protect consumer data in violation of Massachusetts consumer protection and data privacy laws and regulations.

It says Equifax relied on certain computer code that it knew or should’ve known was vulnerable to exploitation.

Equifax has blamed an unspecified “website application vulnerability” in the attack. It did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.