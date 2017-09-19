Man wanted in Westhampton for breaking and entering

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Hampshire County are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for breaking and entering with forced entry at a home.

In surveillance video shared on Facebook by the Easthampton Police Department on behalf of Westhampton police, a man is seen walking inside a home on Monday, September 18 on Route 66 in Westhampton. According to Easthampton Police on Facebook, the possible vehicle involved “is a dark color (black or blue) Chevrolet Cobalt or small Toyota.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westhampton Police at 413-527-6154 or email Westhamptonpolice@yahoo.com.