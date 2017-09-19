Lt. Governor Karyn Polito discusses trail improvements at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutentant Governor Karyn Polito stopped by The Big E on Tuesday to discuss the state’s Recreational Trails Program.

The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, provides grants for trail protection, construction, and stewardship projects.

It also helps community trail projects including trails for hiking, biking, snowmobiling and off-road vehicles.

The RTP is currently trying to expand and connect trail networks across the state.

“Our administration has made this a high priority,” Polito told 22News. “We’re allowing for up to $1.8 million for matching grants that range from 5000 to 130,000 to open this trails good use.”

Govenor Baker announced in June that the RTP budget would be increased by 60 percent.

The overall goal is to improve the quality of life for people of all ages.