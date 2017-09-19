Longmeadow native Jay Heaps fired as Revolution head coach

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Revolution made a coaching change Tuesday, firing Longmeadow native Jay Heaps and replacing him with Assistant Coach Tom Soehn for the rest of the MLS season.

Heaps leaves the Revs after six seasons as head coach. He led the Revs to three consecutive MLS Cup Playoff appearances from 2013 to 2015, a trip to MLS Cup in 2014 and the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final.

Heaps also played nine years for the Revs as one of the team’s all-time great defenders from 2001 to 2009.