Local auto racing drivers reacting to loss of NASCAR driver Ted Christopher

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The racing community in Western Massachusetts and throughout the country was saddened to learn the loss of Ted Christopher on Saturday. Christopher, who lived in Plainville, Connecticut, was flying to Riverhead Raceway in Riverhead, New York when the plane he was riding in crashed between the Guilford/North Branford line in Connecticut. Christopher, who was 59 years old, was killed along with the pilot. A lot of people will probably remember him as one of the greatest drivers of our era.

Mike O’Sullivan of Springfield raced at Stafford Motor Speedway when they had the Pro Stock division. O’Sullivan told 22News Christopher was more than just a race car driver he grew up watching

“He was the best we ever got to watch locally. He was a friend. We grew up watching Ted in awe of what he could accomplish in a race car. His will to win was unmatched. I got to know him on a personal level doing work for M&T Enterprises and doing work for him at his new house. I’ll miss him. Not being able to go watch the 13 at a racetrack just doesn’t seem right. Guys like him aren’t supposed to pass. He was a legend.” O’Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan thought Christopher’s talent was unreal but he thought Christopher’s will to win is what separated him from the rest.

O’Sullivan raced with Christopher very little at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park a few times and in the PASS Super Late Models a couple times.

When asked if O’Sullivan had a favorite memory He told 22News: “That’s tough I don’t think I have one. Just knowing if the caution came out and he was in striking distance. He knew he had a chance to make something happen. You just knew he was going to try to win it. I can’t say I’ve ever watched anyone else locally that made you feel that way when you watched them.” O’Sullivan said.

Dan Avery of Somers, Connecticut told 22News that he and Ted Christopher we’re good friends. They go back to when Christopher started his racing career. Avery was already racing in the SK Modifieds at Stafford. Christopher came up to Avery and asked for help and Avery extended a hand out to give Christopher some help.

“He was the type of guy whether you were absent in his life for a couple of days or a couple of years, it didn’t matter once you we’re his friend. You we’re his friend and he never forgot it.” Avery said.

When Avery came back racing in 2010, Christopher invited Avery to his shop, and Avery came back to the track with his help. Avery told 22News that the loss of Ted Christopher is huge.

“Lets be real, he was the king of modifieds. He did a lot for our sport. You gotta think everything he has done for the sport and all the attention he has brought in to the modifieds.” Avery said.

Avery’s favorite moment was when he got back into racing and won his first SK Modified race back in 2013. Christopher was there to greet Avery in victory lane and congratulate him. “He threw a bottle of water at me. Put his arms around me and said I am so proud of you.” Avery said.

Glen Reen out of Wilbraham races in the SK Modifieds at Stafford Motor Speedway. Reen told 22News that he thought Jack Arute, Jr said it best about Christopher that we lost a giant and the whole world has gone dark.

“Whether you loved or hate him, you’re sad right now, because the icon that he was to this sport we all loved. As much as he is aggressive, he’s the one that taught us to be and watch that last lap pass everyone wants to see.” Reen said.

Reen is more than blessed to have worked with Ted Christopher. Reen started racing at Stafford Motor Speedway back in the SK lights and in the third or fourth race. Christopher came over and talked to Reen and asked if he should of made a certain move on the race track better and Reen agreed with him. Christopher wouldn’t give the right answer but would always direct you the right way.

Reen told 22News he feels without Ted Christopher here racing will never be the same again. “When you lose an icon to the sport, its not gonna change for the worse. Its gonna change. Its gonna be different but I also think the short track community we have will grow as a family and mend this. He will definitely be missed there is no doubt about it. I can tell you right now he is never going to be forgotten.” Reen said.

Reen was at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night, racing door to door with Christopher. Reen told 22News he wishes he had called Christopher.

“Even though we didn’t have the win, it was one of those races that I think everyone was there that night will know it was the best SK race at Stafford to this year to date and Teddy (Christopher) and I had a helluva of a battle going on even if it was for fourth and fifth place. It was more than any battle I have had all year.” Reen said.

Reen told 22News he believes there is not one thing that will be missed about Ted Christopher and that it is everything that will be missed about him.

“You can’t pick one thing. Ted is literally the icon. He is the modifieds. You said Ted people think modifieds.” Reen said.

Reen really wants to win the Late Model championship for T.C. as he has a 10 point lead heading into Friday nights racing at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Reen’s favorite moment with Christopher was in 2011 at the Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway when he won the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race and Christopher and Christopher’s crew member we’re the first to come over and congratulate him. Reen told 22News that’s when you know you did it.

Stafford Motor Speedway will honor Ted Christopher this Friday night by retiring his number 13. A number and driver that brought many memories to people. Christopher had natural talent in a race car and could always give feedback on what the car was doing no matter what division it was in. He was a racers racer and always colorful.

There are plenty of memories that we all have of Ted Christopher. I remember one time my dad, former 22News Assignment Desk Editor Mark Wiernasz, and I were at Monadnock Speedway in New Hampshire. Christopher had raced at Stafford Motor Speedway the night before and was in the Valenti Modified Racing Series for the Czarnecki Brothers at Monadnock and then heading to a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Wall Stadium in New Jersey that Sunday. I remember my dad asking Christopher why so many races this weekend and Christopher’s response was: “I love to race.”

Christopher was always passionate about the sport winning in races all over the East Coast. Whether you loved or hated him, he always put on the show for the fans and left you something to talk about for a long time. Short track racing lost an icon but we will never forget Ted Christopher as the memories will live on.