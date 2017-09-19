Live Interactive Hurricane Tracking

Hurricane Maria slams Dominica, now menaces Puerto Rico
ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) — Hurricane Maria smashed into the Caribbean island of Dominica with 160 mph winds, ripping the roof off even the prime minister’s residence and causing what he called “mind-boggling” devastation Tuesday as it plunged into a Caribbean region already ravaged by Hurricane Irma.
Hurricane Maria headed towards Puerto Rico stronger than expected
Hurricane Irma could be the first Category 5 hurricane to hit Puerto Rico since 1928.
Hurricane Radar
Severe Threat
Live Radar
New England Radar
Western Mass
National
Northeast
Midwest
Northwest
Southeast
Southwest