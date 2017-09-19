Jose to have effect on New England coast

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Jose continues to track north toward New England, but is expected to take a right (easterly) turn and stay out to sea. The impact, however, are expected mainly along coastal areas of New England with very few impacts here in western Massachusetts.

As of 8AM Tuesday, Jose was a Cateogory 1 Hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. Jose is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later today as it starts moving northeast and then east, avoiding landfall in the United States.

The Tropical Storm force winds extend far from away the center of the storm and will still impact southeastern Massachusetts, coastal Rhode Island and Connecticut with gusty winds, the potential for coastal flooding, high waves and heavy rain. The farther southeast, the stronger the winds and heavier the rain. Nantucket may end up with the strongest winds and heaviest rain in all of New England by the time the storm is away on Thursday, with winds gusting up to or over 60 mph there.

Here in western Massachusetts, we’re only expecting a few showers and wind gusts less than 30 mph. Our best chance for showers comes Tuesday afternoon and night, but our breeze may last through Wednesday.

