Hampden County DA to seek maximum penalty in Ziegert murder case

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Schara has been charged with the abduction, rape and murder of Lisa Ziegert of Agawam.

A Westfield District Court judge entered not guilty pleas on Schara’s behalf Tuesday and ordered him held without bail.

Schara was represented by a public defender.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is keeping the specifics of the evidence against Schara quiet until the trial.

22News asked Gullini what punishment he plans to seek if Schara is convicted of killing Lisa Ziegert.

“We will absolutely seek the maximum punishment under law,” Gulluni explained. “Which, in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for a murder offense, is life without parole.”

Gulluni told 22News he believe’s Ziegert’s murder was a random crime, and that Gary Schara acted alone.