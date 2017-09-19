Group backing charter schools settles “dark money” dispute

BOSTON (WWLP) – A pro-charter school organization is paying more than $425,000 to Massachusetts as part of a legal settlement to resolve concerns over violation of the state’s campaign finance laws.

Families for Excellent Schools Advocacy, a New York-based organization contributed more than $15 million to the Great Schools Massachusetts Ballot Question Committee, supporting the Question 2 ballot initiative.

According to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance, FESA provided funds to the committee in a “manner intended to disguise the true source of contributions.”

Two officials from the Baker administration, including Board of Education Chairman Paul Sagan, contributed to the campaign without disclosing the size of their contributions.

“When you think of people that are chairs of committees or government officials, I personally don’t think they should be spending a lot of their personal money to influence an initiative or an effort,” State Senator Jamie Eldridge told 22News. “Mr. Sagan should consider recusing himself.”

Governor Baker said the administration officials “complied with all state laws with respect to this.”