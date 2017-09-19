Arraignment day for Gary Schara, suspect in 1992 murder of Lisa Ziegert

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Tuesday, the long-sought suspect in the murder of Agawam school teacher Lisa Ziegert will be arraigned in court. Gary Schara of West Springfield will be arraigned on kidnapping, aggravated rape, and murder charges in the 1992 death of the 24 year-old.

Schara is expected to be arraigned at around 11:00 Tuesday morning at Westfield District Court.

Schara, who is now 48, has been in plain sight for the past 25 years right here in Western Massachusetts. District Attorney Anthony Gulluni confirmed that he lives in West Springfield and has worked in the area.

He was arrested on Saturday in Connecticut, where Gulluni says the suspect attempted suicide.

Lisa Ziegert was a middle school teacher from Agawam and was taken from a card shop she worked a second job. Four days after her disappearance, Ziegert’s body was found about four miles away in a wooded area off Suffield Street.

DNA phenotyping helped law enforcement officials determine Schara was their suspect. Gulluni said that he had been a person of interest in the case since 1993.

Gulluni says that Schara’s arrest is just the beginning, however. He has to ultimately convince a grand jury to return rape, kidnapping and murder indictments the suspect, before a trial in superior court can begin.